Abdul Mumin's strike against Osasuna wins La Liga Goal of the Month for September

Mumin scored a fabulous goal last month as the Red Sashes defeated the Reds 3-1 at the Vallecas Stadium.

His tremendous effort outshone strong contenders for the award, including Osasuna’s Raul García and Sandro Ramírez of Las Palmas, earning him his first accolade.

Accra Sports Stadium

In other news, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Accra Sports Stadium to host the Ghana Black Stars’ next African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Sudan on Friday, 11 October 2024.

CAF expressed satisfaction with the facility after Ghana submitted both the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for inspection last month.

“Following a comprehensive review of the reports from the CAF independent inspection regarding the Cape Coast and Accra Sports Stadia, we are pleased to inform you that the Accra Sports Stadium has been approved to host the AFCON Qualifiers for Morocco 2025,” a statement addressed to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, read.

The decision to approve the Accra Stadium comes after CAF withdrew Baba Yara’s approval for hosting CAF category C games, leaving Ghana without a standard stadium.

Kwesi Appiah Returns Home to Face Black Stars

The Black Stars are set to face former captain and head coach, Kwesi Appiah, in a double-header as he leads the Sudanese team, following an impressive start to his tenure with the Secretarybirds.

Kwesi Appiah’s side is currently in second position with three points, having recorded one win and one loss in their first two games.

Meanwhile, Coach Otto Addo’s side will be hoping to secure their first win in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers after a poor start, which saw the Black Stars suffer a defeat at Baba Yara Stadium for the first time in 24 years.

Addo’s men fell to a 0-1 loss at home against Angola before managing to grab a point against Niger.

