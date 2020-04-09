AS Roma’s Twitter handle, which on a weekly basis celebrates clubs the world over have named Inter Allies as the Team of the Week and briefly profiled the Ghanaian football club.

READ MORE: ‘I urinated blood after Guiterez bout’ – ex-Ghanaian boxer Joshua Clottey

They took to their Twitter handle to tweet this about Inter Allies "Founded in 1996, the Accra-based club started as a non-profit coaching young kids and now play in the Ghana Premier League Flag of Ghana"

"Their Cedar Stars Academy also promotes football and education for young talent Soccer ball School,"

Inter Allies gained promotion to the Ghanaian topflight league in the 2013/2014 season.

They reached the final of the FA Cup in 2015 but lost to Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Inter Allies are based at Tema but they have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as their home grounds for the 2019/2020.

“Eleven Is To One” as they are affectionately called are the only club that met all requirements of the Club Licensing to attain a full license to participate in the ongoing Ghana Premier League".

Inter Allies are lying 10th on the 18-club league with 19 points, but have a game in hand.