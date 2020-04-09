Clottey chalked some famous successes in the ring, notable among them were victories over Zab Judah and Richard Gutierrez.

Despite overcoming Guiterez test, he has disclosed the pain he endured after the bout

“I fought Margarito, Zab Judah, Pacquaio, Cotto but my toughest test was Richard Gutierrez, I remember I urinated blood when the medics came for my urine samples for test. After that bout I vowed never to allow any of my children to take boxing as his or her profession" he told Accra based FM station Angel FM.

“In the round 4 of the bout, the guy was hitting me so hard I indicated to my corner to throw in the towel but my coach insisted I fight on…,” he said.

Clottey and the Colombian clashed some 14 years ago at Chumash Casino Resort in California, USA.

After managing to complete the bout, Clottey was declared winner winning the IBF Inter-Continental welterweight title on 26th July 2006.

Clottey had a total fight of 47 and won 41 with 24 coming by way of knock out with 5 losses and was never stopped in any if his 5 defeats.