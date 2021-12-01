Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Koudaei saved two penalties to help Iran to record a 4-2 victory in the shootout following a stalemate between the two teams.

In the aftermath of the game, the Jordan FA petitioned the Asian Football Federation (AFC) to do a gender verification check on the goalkeeper.

Jordan's FA President, Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, called on the AFC to investigate the issue, referring to it as a serious matter.

Meanwhile, Koudaei has denied allegations that she’s a man and has described her treatment as akin to bullying.

“I am a woman. This is bullying from Jordan. I will sue the Jordan FA,” she said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Iran's team coach, Maryam Irandoost, has backed the goalkeeper, saying the Jordan FA are only being sore losers.

“The medical staff have carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry,” she said.

“These allegations are just an excuse not to accept the defeat against the Iranian women's national team.

“The Jordanian team considered themselves the big favourite to qualify... and when they lost... it was natural to seek relief under false pretenses and to escape responsibility for this failure,” she added.