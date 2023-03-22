ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Israel Amewu: Son of Peter Amewu invited to Black Satellites camping

Emmanuel Ayamga

Israel Amewu, the son of Ghanaian politician John Peter Amewu, has been handed a call-up to Ghana’s U20 national team’s camping.

Israel Amewu: Son of Peter Amewu invited to Black Satellites camping
Israel Amewu: Son of Peter Amewu invited to Black Satellites camping

Sportsworld Ghana reports that the attacking midfielder is part of the third batch of players who have been invited by Black Satellites coach Samuel Boadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The players are expected to converge at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday, March 22, 2022.

Tema City FC midfielder Israel Amewu
Tema City FC midfielder Israel Amewu Pulse Ghana

They will then be granted the opportunity to justify the inclusion, after which Boadu and his technical make will select a final squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel Amewu is the son of Peter Amewu, who is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Hohoe Constituency.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator also doubles as the Minister for Railways Development under the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

John Peter Amewu
John Peter Amewu Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Isreal is currently on the books of Division Two side Tema City FC, where his performances appear to have caught the attention of the handlers of the Black Satellites.

Ghana’s U20s failed to qualify for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after failing to progress in the WAFU Zone B tournament in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The technical team of the Black Satellites is, therefore, aiming to build a strong squad for subsequent tournaments.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Israel Amewu: Son of Peter Amewu invited to Black Satellites camping

    Israel Amewu: Son of Peter Amewu invited to Black Satellites camping

  • ‘I haven’t been the same since my wife of 17 years cheated’ – Totti

    ‘I haven’t been the same since my wife of 17 years cheated’ – Totti

  • Jojo Wollacott cleared to play after freak goalpost injury – GFA

    Jojo Wollacott cleared to play after freak goalpost injury – GFA

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chelsea auction jerseys worn against Everton to fund completion of Atsu’s school

Chelsea auction jerseys worn against Everton to fund completion of Atsu’s school

Christian Atsu wife and children

We miss you dad — Christian Atsu's children mourn their late father

Marie-Claire Rupio, wife of Christian Atsu and children

Christian Atsu's wife pens touching tribute to her late husband

Prisoners pay respect to Atsu by playing in jerseys donated by football star

Prisoners pay respect to Atsu by playing in jerseys donated by football star