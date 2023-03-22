Sportsworld Ghana reports that the attacking midfielder is part of the third batch of players who have been invited by Black Satellites coach Samuel Boadu.
Israel Amewu: Son of Peter Amewu invited to Black Satellites camping
Israel Amewu, the son of Ghanaian politician John Peter Amewu, has been handed a call-up to Ghana’s U20 national team’s camping.
Recommended articles
The players are expected to converge at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday, March 22, 2022.
They will then be granted the opportunity to justify the inclusion, after which Boadu and his technical make will select a final squad.
Israel Amewu is the son of Peter Amewu, who is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Hohoe Constituency.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator also doubles as the Minister for Railways Development under the Nana Akufo-Addo government.
Meanwhile, Isreal is currently on the books of Division Two side Tema City FC, where his performances appear to have caught the attention of the handlers of the Black Satellites.
Ghana’s U20s failed to qualify for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after failing to progress in the WAFU Zone B tournament in 2022.
The technical team of the Black Satellites is, therefore, aiming to build a strong squad for subsequent tournaments.
More from category
-
Israel Amewu: Son of Peter Amewu invited to Black Satellites camping
-
‘I haven’t been the same since my wife of 17 years cheated’ – Totti
-
Jojo Wollacott cleared to play after freak goalpost injury – GFA