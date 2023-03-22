Israel Amewu: Son of Peter Amewu invited to Black Satellites camping

The players are expected to converge at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday, March 22, 2022.

They will then be granted the opportunity to justify the inclusion, after which Boadu and his technical make will select a final squad.

Israel Amewu is the son of Peter Amewu, who is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Hohoe Constituency.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator also doubles as the Minister for Railways Development under the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

Meanwhile, Isreal is currently on the books of Division Two side Tema City FC, where his performances appear to have caught the attention of the handlers of the Black Satellites.

Ghana’s U20s failed to qualify for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after failing to progress in the WAFU Zone B tournament in 2022.

