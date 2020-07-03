Tony Yeboah joined Leeds United in 1995 and played for the side for two years, scoring 24 goals in the English Premier League for the side.

Jordan Ayew who made his Premier League debut with Aston Villa in 2015, before a stint with Swansea City and currently playing for Crystal Palace has registered a total of 25 goals since 2015 to beat Tony Yeboah as the all-time top-scoring Ghanaian player in the Premier League.

“Tony Yeboah is massive, maybe the best striker of all-time in Ghana,” he told Sky Sports.

”To beat his total and get to 25 goals in the Premier League is a great achievement for me and my family.

“I’ve always thought that I was a good finisher, but sometimes you just need a bit of luck.

“This year, I’ve had quite a bit of luck, but luck doesn’t just come like that, you need to provoke it. I’ve been working really, really hard on that but there’s still room for improvement”, he added

Jordan has often been touted as the man to lead Ghana’s Black Stars attacking frontline in the post-Asamoah Gyan era.

With several AFCON’s and two FIFA World Cups under his belt, it appears that finally, Ghana has an heir apparent to Asamoah Gyan.