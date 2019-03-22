Boateng 31, made a shocking move from Sassuolo to Barcelona during the January transfer window.

The former AC Milan attacker is yet to find his scoring boot, having failed to find the back of the net in the few minutes he has spent on the field.

Kevin-Prince Boateng despite having had limited time on the field in competitive games with Lionel Messi, he has indicated that it is always special to play with the Argentine.

“Playing next to the best player of all times is a spectacle, but also a responsibility. You enjoy every time you see a stadium like Benito Villamarín standing [last Sunday], applauding Messi's goal, you realize how lucky I am”

Since Lionel Messi first arrived at the famed La Masia academy as a 13-year-old, a remarkable skill set has left a lasting impression on all of those fortunate enough to have seen the genius in action.