I’ve not engaged in any visa fraud – Samuel Inkoom clears the air

In a video posted on social media, Inkoom clarified that the allegations are unfounded, stating he has contacted the Cantonment Police headquarters, and they confirmed that the circulating artwork is not official.

Pulse Ghana

The reports had implied that the Cantonment police were pursuing Inkoom for allegedly deceiving individuals regarding visa arrangements for the Netherlands.

He emphasized that the police had stated the circulated information was unauthorized and not from their official channels.

"There's an artwork going around on social media with somebody claiming something against me. I've already managed to contact the headquarters of the Police in Cantonment. They told me this is not from them and this is not official and they cannot do such a thing."