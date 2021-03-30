James strikes late as Wales sink Czechs

Once again, Wales were led by caretaker manager Robert Page while boss Ryan Giggs remains away from the team due to his arrest on suspicion of assaulting a woman last year.
Giggs denies the allegations and has been bailed by Greater Manchester police.
As if that wasn't enough of a distraction, Wales trio Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts were axed from the squad on Monday for staying up too late and breaking a curfew at the team hotel.
Matondo and team-mate Ben Cabango were also racially abused online following Wales' friendly win over Mexico on Saturday.
Despite all those issues, Wales dug deep in a display that mirrored the battling performances that carried them to Euro 2020 qualification.
Ondrej Kudela started for the Czech Republic after Slavia Prague had initially prevented him from making the trip.