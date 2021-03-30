James strikes late as Wales sink Czechs

Kudela was accused of racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League tie and Slavia had suggested the player's safety could not be guaranteed in the UK.

The Czech players did not take the knee before kick-off, instead expressing their support for the fight against racism by pointing to the UEFA Respect inscription on the left sleeve of their jerseys.

Wales came closest in the first half when skipper Bale met Neco Williams' cross from close-range, forcing a fine save from Tomas Vaclik.

The Czechs were reduced to 10 men three minutes into the second half.

Schick raised his hands to Roberts in a crowded penalty area and the Swansea defender fell to the ground holding his face.