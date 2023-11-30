ADVERTISEMENT
'The fans wanted to beat him' - Jay Bahd confirms 'harassment' by Black Stars bodyguard

Emmanuel Ayamga

Rap sensation Jay Bahd has confirmed that he had “troubles” with a bodyguard of the Black Stars when he visited the team’s training some weeks ago.

Jay Bahd confirms 'harassment' by Black Stars bodyguard Aziz

The artiste was one of many celebrities who visited the national team during training at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

However, reports emerged that Jay Bahd had been harassed by a Black Stars security official identified as Aziz.

Indeed, footage of the incident later surfaced showing the security official speaking in an angry manner and having to be calmed by actor Yaw Dabo.

Speaking for the first time on what actually transpired, Jay Bahd confirmed being heckled and warned the security official to be very careful of his antics.

"Whatever happened happened, it was one guy who wanted to cause trouble. I have changed and I have many people who love me because the fans even wanted to beat him, which he has to learn from and know my status,” the musician told Zion Felix, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Jay Bahd
Jay Bahd Pulse Ghana

“Whenever he is Kumasi, he needs to be careful and when he meets somebody he doesn't know he has to know how to treat the person."

"I love Ghana and I love my brothers so his issues weren't important to me. Because if you start something with me, you've poked 10,000s, so the fight he wanted was beyond him so I had to stop."

Jay Bahd, however, added that he was still able to meet and fraternise with the Black Stars players after the incident.

This comes after the same Aziz was also accused by journalist Seidu Adamu of brutalizing him before Ghana’s international friendly against Mexico in October.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

