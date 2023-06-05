Jeremiah Asiamah: Meet the Ghanaian DJ who performed at Wembley during FA Cup final

It was obviously a great moment in the career of the DJ, who took to Twitter to express his happiness at performing at Wembley.

“This was the moment! I couldn’t believe my eyes. Thank you BBC Radio 1, @EmiratesFACup @BBCSounds. I can’t describe the feeling and gratitude for this moment,” he wrote.

Manchester City defeated rivals Manchester United to win the FA Cup and to complete the double after already winning the Premier League.

A double from Ilkay Gundogan was enough to earn Pep Guardiola’s side an important victory, with Bruno Fernandes grabbing Manchester United’s consolation from the spot.

Their latest silverware means the Cityzens are on course to win the treble, with the UEFA Champions League final to come next week.

"Now is the first time we can talk about the treble. Against United, it was special for our city, for our fans. We performed really well. Really, really well. I am so pleased,” Guardiola told the BBC.

"We have done incredible, five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and Carabaos but we have to win the Champions League to be recognised how the team deserves to be. It has been amazing, been fun, but we have to win it.

"We are one game away. I said to the players you have to put the pressure on yourself. To be recognised as something good you have to win Europe.”