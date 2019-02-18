Meanwhile, Bayern Munich also jetted off to the United Kingdom on Monday without winger Franck Ribery, after becoming a father on Sunday.

Niko Kovac who is the Bayern Munich head coach announced the team news ahead of their Tuesday tie against Liverpool saying:

"Jerome Boateng misses out with stomach flu, but Franck Ribery will travel later today after becoming a father late last night."

Kingsley Coman has been declared fit for the clash against Liverpool despite receiving a knock in Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win at Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Whereas veteran winger Arjen Robben who is yet to play for the Bavarian giants since late November, couldn’t recover on time to join the team.

Kovac will hold a news conference in Liverpool on Monday afternoon to preview Tuesday's game - the first between these two teams since 1981 - this afternoon after 4pm.