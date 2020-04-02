According to the reports Jerome Boateng drove his expensive Mercedes AMG into a barricade on his way back from visiting his son, but he left the accident scene unhurt.

According to German publication BILD, the Bayern centre back was returning from Leipzig, where he was seeing his son Jermar in hospital.

Boateng was driving home to Munich near Selbitz in northern Bavaria, when it was claimed he was caught off-guard in a hailstorm, and without winter tyres on his car lost traction and skidded into the motorway barrier.

Local police claim Boateng, who was reportedly not speeding, was not injured in the crash but did cause £22,000 worth of damage to his Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Boateng has been involved in charitable works during this period of enforced quarantine due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

“For me, role models these days are those who go through their work in difficult situations and ensure that life goes on as much as possible," says the defender who has been supporting foodbanks in Berlin and Munich.

“In times like these, it is important that we all help each other. We footballers are often pushed into the role model.

“Like the volunteers at the [foodbank] tables. I decided to support the tables in my hometown of Berlin and in Munich, where I have spent many years of my life."