Joel Fameyeh: Ghana striker open to acquiring Russian nationality

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana striker Joel Fameyeh has said he is ready to accept a Russian passport if the country offers it to him.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Rubin Kazan and has been plying his trade in Russia over the last four years.

Despite his decent numbers in front of goal, Fameyeh has rarely had opportunities in the Ghana national team.

He made his Black Stars debut in an international friendly against Morocco in June 2021, but hasn’t had any look-in since.

Fameyeh, who was born in Ghana and has lined up for Ghanaian sides Asokwa Deportivo and Wa All Stars, has now disclosed that he would accept a Russian passport.

"If they give me a Russian passport, I am ready to accept it," he told Match TV, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton says there remains a “good dialogue” with Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi over a possible nationality switch.

Both players, who were born in England but trace their roots to Ghana due to their parents, have been on the radar of the Ghana FA for years.

Last year, Ghana managed to snap up Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey, who both featured at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for the Black Stars.

However, Arsenal’s Nketiah and Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi remain elusive, having delayed their decisions on a nationality switch.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hughton said there’s still constant communication with the pair but noted that the ultimate decision was the players’ to make.

“We have been in contact with them [Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi]. Not only in my time but I think before. So I think it is a process.

“Ultimately it would be about both of them making that decision that they want to play. But we have been in good dialogue with them and some of them as you say is understandable,” he said.

