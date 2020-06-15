Ghanaians became critical of Boye after he infamously kissed money during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Jerry Akaminko celebrating with his teammates.

Jerry Akaminko who was a member of the Black Stars but got injured during a pre-tournament game and missed out on the Mundial has said that he sees nothing wrong with what John Boye did.

"For some one to work that hard and not get his money but receive later at that time. It was a different feeling and I am sure he did that for the camera,” he told Citi FM.

"John Boye has seen a hundred thousand before, maybe even more.

"If the players had received their money earlier nobody would have seen John Boye kissing the money,” he concluded.

It would be recalled that the Black Stars players threatened to boycott the FIFA World Cup over the delay in the payment of appearance fees.

The Ghana Government flew $4 million to Brazil to settle the appearance fees of the team.

However, the Black Stars were eliminated from the competition after losing their final game to Portugal 2-1, having already lost to the USA and drawing against eventual champions Germany.