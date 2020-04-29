Boye who was born and bred at Teshie made the donation to support the vulnerable in the area as a way of giving back to society amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was done by family members of John Boye on his behalf at the Spirit of Angel Church located at Teshie mangoase.

They said Boye made the donation because he believes there are more blessings in giving than receiving.

The items donated include bags of rice, frytoil, drinks ,cartons of bottled mineral water, cartons of milo and milk etc

He is currently playing for French league 1 side F.C Metz.

The 33-year-old who made his Ghana debut in 2008 has so far scored six goals for the Black Stars in 67 appearances.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus counts have surged to 1,671, with 16 deaths and 188 recoveries as of Wednesday, April 29, 2020.