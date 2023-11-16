ADVERTISEMENT
John Paintsil: I’ve never tasted alcohol

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international John Paintsil has disclosed that he takes his self-discipline very seriously and has never tasted alcohol.

Paintsil remains one of Ghana’s most loyal servants in recent years, having been capped 89 times by the Black Stars.

In a career that spanned a decade and a half, the former right-back played in multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

He was also part of the Ghana side that qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006 and featured at the 2010 edition in South Africa as well.

At club level, Paintsil lined up for Premier League sides West Ham United and Fulham, while also having brief stints with Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maritzburg United.

Paintsil said he has never been a fan of alcohol, explaining that he made the decision based on an experience from his childhood.

“I saw the father of one my friends lying in the gutter after he got drunk and I asked my father why is he in that situation and my father said it was because he was drunk,” he told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I made a promise to myself that I was never going to drink alcohol and to date, I have never tasted alcohol.

“There comes a time in life when you are able to afford all the things you want but you need to be self-discipline.”

Paintsil called time on his football career in 2017 and is currently working on his coaching badges.

