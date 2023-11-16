John Paintsil: I’ve never tasted alcohol

In a career that spanned a decade and a half, the former right-back played in multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

Pulse Ghana

He was also part of the Ghana side that qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006 and featured at the 2010 edition in South Africa as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

At club level, Paintsil lined up for Premier League sides West Ham United and Fulham, while also having brief stints with Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maritzburg United.

Paintsil said he has never been a fan of alcohol, explaining that he made the decision based on an experience from his childhood.

Pulse Ghana

“I saw the father of one my friends lying in the gutter after he got drunk and I asked my father why is he in that situation and my father said it was because he was drunk,” he told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I made a promise to myself that I was never going to drink alcohol and to date, I have never tasted alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There comes a time in life when you are able to afford all the things you want but you need to be self-discipline.”