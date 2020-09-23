Paintsil is one of the well to do former Ghanaian footballers, having had an illustrious career playing for Fulham, West Ham which in the end had an impact in his pocket

He also had a successful spell with the Black Stars where he featured in two FIFA World Cup- 2006 and 2020.

John Paintsil who is now a director of Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities stays at Trasacco a gated community in Accra.

The former assistant coach of South African outfit Kaizer Chiefs has a different brand of cars in his garage at Trasacco

Paintsil has shared a video of his fleet of cars on his Instagram handle and this has wowed social media users.

Meanwhile, John Paintsil got married to Adjoa Broni after his divorce with his wife Richlove Paintsil three years ago.

Paintsil and his wife were spotted in each other’s arms when they showed up at the 2019 Ghana Football Awards.

The couple looked lovely as they posed nicely for the camera and their demeanour shows how much they love each other.