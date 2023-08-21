Jordan Ayew: Accra taught me to be disciplined and humble

Speaking about his childhood, the 31-year-old said growing up in Accra taught him the basics of life and he’ll always relish going back.

According to him, the family system in Accra, where everyone feels the need to help raise kids, even if they’re not related, shaped him.

"I grew up with my grandparents. I can't speak highly enough of Accra. It's home for me, and I learned a lot of things - the basics in life: being disciplined and humble,” Ayew told Sky Sports.

"You get advice from your family, but also from people in the neighbourhood. They would tell me when I was not doing the right thing. It's a different mentality compared to Europe.

"It's helped shape who I am today. These are the people who started with me from the bottom, my real friends, and I always love going back to see them."

Ayew has made a great start to the season for Crystal Palace, having starred in their opening Premier League game against Sheffield United.

The Ghana international provided a key assist to set up Odsonne Edouard’s lone goal that earned the Eagles all three points.