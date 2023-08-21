ADVERTISEMENT
Jordan Ayew: Accra taught me to be disciplined and humble

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has described Accra as his “home” and says growing up there taught him to be disciplined and humble.

Jordan Ayew: Accra taught me to be disciplined and humble
Jordan Ayew: Accra taught me to be disciplined and humble

Ayew was born in Marseille, France, but spent a lot of time with his grandparents in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Speaking about his childhood, the 31-year-old said growing up in Accra taught him the basics of life and he’ll always relish going back.

According to him, the family system in Accra, where everyone feels the need to help raise kids, even if they’re not related, shaped him.

"I grew up with my grandparents. I can't speak highly enough of Accra. It's home for me, and I learned a lot of things - the basics in life: being disciplined and humble,” Ayew told Sky Sports.

"You get advice from your family, but also from people in the neighbourhood. They would tell me when I was not doing the right thing. It's a different mentality compared to Europe.

"It's helped shape who I am today. These are the people who started with me from the bottom, my real friends, and I always love going back to see them."

Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew
Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew Pulse Ghana

Ayew has made a great start to the season for Crystal Palace, having starred in their opening Premier League game against Sheffield United.

The Ghana international provided a key assist to set up Odsonne Edouard’s lone goal that earned the Eagles all three points.

Ayew is expected to start when Crystal Palace host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

