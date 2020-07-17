Upon the return of top-flight football after a long break, Ayew scored to help Crystal Palace overcome Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The return of football was eagerly waited for by punters on Betway and other sports betting platforms. The striker’s first-half goal was his ninth of the season after 29 matches.

Ayew is on course to achieving double figures this season. The historic strike helped him reach 25 EPL goals more than any other Ghanaian player has ever achieved in the premier league. Before the Bournemouth clash, he was the joint top scorer with former Leeds United striker Anthony Yeboah.

The France-born striker did not score all the 25 goals while at Palace. He scored seven while at Aston Villa, eight at Swansea City, and ten at Crystal Palace. It took him 129 matches to score 25 goals. Yeboah was more prolific as he managed 24 goals in 47 games.

Occupying the third place is Jordan’s brother Andre Ayew. Andre has managed 21 goals in 87 games. He played for Swansea City and West Ham United.

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien occupies the fourth place. Essien scored 17 goals in 168 outings for Chelsea. Asamoah Gyan, the former Sunderland forward, completes the top five. He managed ten goals after 34 games.

With eight matches remaining to the end of the current season, Jordan is on the verge of breaking another record. To date, the record-breaker’s goals have helped Palace win 14 points this season. This is one point short of Andrew Johnson’s involvement in the 2004/2005 season. No other player has collected more points for Crystal Palace in the premier league history.

Ayew scored the historic goal in the 23rd minute during the Bournemouth game. The striker has Patrick van Aanholt to thank for the assist. Aanholt delivered a perfect ball into the box, making it easy for Ayew to place it into the bottom-left corner.

The eagle's captain Luka Milivojevic had opened the scoring in the 11th minute. The skipper curled home a perfect free-kick into the net after David Brooks fouled Wilfred Zaha outside the box.

Ayew first joined Crystal Palace as a loanee from Swansea City in January 2019. Despite having a quiet loan spell that yielded only one goal, he did enough to impress the club manager to sign him on a permanent deal.

He has since repaid his manager’s faith in him by putting in great performances for the team. Apart from his goal-scoring ability, Ayew has other strengths; he is a great athlete and works hard for his team.

The Ghanaian forward first came to England in 2015 after signing for Aston Villa in January 2017. He was previously playing his professional football at the French side Lorient. During his time in France, he also played for Sochaux and Olympique Marseille.