Jordan Ayew dedicates match-winning brace to former boss Patrick Vieira

The 31-year-old’s header put the Eagles 2-1 ahead after Marc Guehi had cancelled out Parick Bamford’s early opener.

He added his second of the afternoon late in the game as Crystal Palace recorded an emphatic 5-1 victory over Leeds, with Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard also getting on the score sheet.

Ayew seems to have rediscovered his scoring form under Roy Hodgson, who replaced the sacked Vieira two weeks ago.

Under Hodgson, the Ghanaian has now been involved in three goals in his last two Premier League matches but he dedicated his latest double to his former boss Vieira.

“It is the Premier League and you are playing against the good sides, so sometimes it is going to be difficult,” Ayew said after the game.

“We always have to stick to the gameplan from Roy, try and help the team, stay in the shape, track my man, do the basic things basically in the game and afterwards you’re rewarded.”

“Since Roy came in, he is done a good job so far, allowed us to express ourselves and that is what we are doing.”

He added: “Not to forget about what Patrick [Vieira] did for the club as well, I want to thank him as well for the amazing job he did here before.”

“It is a shame we lost him, but we thank him for everything he is done for us during that time.”