Ayew was the toast of the fans for a moment after he was introduced in the second half of their 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday in the Premier League.

He delightfully outwitted his two markers before setting up his teammate.

During the game, Ghanaian utility player Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze scored the two goals for Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring for Palace with a deflected finish in the before going off injured in the 4th minute, before and his substitute Eberechi Eze doubled the lead in added minutes of the first half.

"It was the perfect storm last season - players were at the top of their game and we had no injuries," said Manager Chris Wilder says Sheffield United.

"Now injuries are hitting us quite hard... but we had enough on the pitch to get us a result. The result wasn't decided when the team sheet came in. It was decided in fourth minute and the last 30 seconds of the first half.

"This club, over the past three, four years, is not used to losing games. It's difficult, it's a struggle, its ruthless and murders you at times with what you're up against."

Asked if United can get out of their predicament, Wilder said: "We have to do it sooner than later. There are records to be broken - we have to find a win from somewhere."

United finished the game with 16-year-old substitute Antwoine Hackford on the pitch, the youngest player to appear for the club in the Premier League.