‘Jordan Ayew is a team player, don’t judge him on goals alone’ – Spokesperson

“Jordan Ayew is more of a team player than an individual player,” he told Accra-based Happy FM, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“He doesn’t see anything wrong if he tries to assist than to score. Assess Jordan Ayew by his contribution on the pitch it is why Patrick Vieira will continue to use him.”

Pulse Ghana

Ayew is yet to score or provide an assist this season despite already playing seven matches in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian striker has now failed to register a goal in over 35 club games, a run that stretches to last season.

He has also failed to score for the Black Stars in almost a year, with his last goal – a penalty – coming against Sao Tome and Principe in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Ayew has been backed by Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira to rediscover his form soon.

Pulse Ghana

“I think what is really important for Jordan is that, as a manager and as a football club, we believe in his ability," Vieira said last week.

“He needs to know that we have the total belief that he can score goals and he has got the support of everyone at the football club.

“There is no question or doubt about what he is capable of achieving, saying that it is also one part of the game he needs to improve."