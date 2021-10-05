RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Jordan Ayew is a team player, don’t judge him on goals alone’ – Spokesperson

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie, believes it is unfair to judge Jordan Ayew based on goals alone.

In his view, the Crystal Palace forward is more of a team player and must, therefore, be assessed based on his overall contributions.

“Jordan Ayew is more of a team player than an individual player,” he told Accra-based Happy FM, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“He doesn’t see anything wrong if he tries to assist than to score. Assess Jordan Ayew by his contribution on the pitch it is why Patrick Vieira will continue to use him.”

Ayew is yet to score or provide an assist this season despite already playing seven matches in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian striker has now failed to register a goal in over 35 club games, a run that stretches to last season.

He has also failed to score for the Black Stars in almost a year, with his last goal – a penalty – coming against Sao Tome and Principe in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Ayew has been backed by Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira to rediscover his form soon.

“I think what is really important for Jordan is that, as a manager and as a football club, we believe in his ability," Vieira said last week.

“He needs to know that we have the total belief that he can score goals and he has got the support of everyone at the football club.

“There is no question or doubt about what he is capable of achieving, saying that it is also one part of the game he needs to improve."

Ayew is part of the Black Stars squad that will be taking on Zimbabwe in a double-header FIFA World Cup qualifier this weekend.

