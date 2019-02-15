14th February is marked across the globe as Valentine's Day, a day people show love and affection to others especially their love ones and Jordan Ayew also celebrated this special day in a grand style.

Jordan Ayew who is married to Demise sent her a big flower to rekindle his love for her.

Demise took to her Instagram handle to show her appreciation to the 27-year-old for his kind gesture.

“Prettiest flower ever, thanks @JordanAyew”

Jordan Ayew and Ayew are blessed with two children.

Ayew, who joined Crystal Palace from Swansea City last summer has played 17 matches for Crystal Palace this season and has registered just a goal in this campaign.