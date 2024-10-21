ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Special moment’ – Jordan Ayew reacts to stoppage-time goal against Southampton

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Jordan Ayew has described his last-minute, match-winning goal for Leicester City against Southampton as a ‘special moment’.

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew

The Black Stars winger netted his first goal of the season in the 98th minute, completing a dramatic comeback for the Foxes on Saturday afternoon at Saint Mary's Stadium in the English Premier League.

Recommended articles

Cameron Archer opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and just before the 30th minute, Joe Aribo doubled the lead for Southampton.

Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back for Leicester City in the 64th minute, bundling home Abdul Fatawu's cutback. Jamie Vardy then equalised from the penalty spot after Ryan Fraser was shown a red card and conceded a penalty.

In the dying moments of the game, Ayew found the net, drilling the ball through a crowded box to seal the comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the game, Ayew attributed his goal to instinct and described is as a great moment.

"It was my natural instinct. As Premier League players, we need to improvise in certain situations, and that’s what I did. Sometimes you work on it in training, and it doesn’t happen in the game, but this time, it worked," he said.

"It was a special moment because it's my first goal for the club in the league. I believe in myself and my abilities. I know I can bring a lot to the team," he added after securing his first goal of the season.

Having opened his scoring account for the season, Ayew will be hoping to maintain his strong form in Leicester’s upcoming fixtures.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

England Players

Finland vs. England: Three Lions bounce back from embarrassing defeat in the Nations League

‘Laryea Kingston and Otto Addo

Ghana vs Sudan: ‘Go all out; you have the players,’ Laryea Kingston tells Otto Addo

Ghana vs Sudan

Sudan vs Ghana: Preview, team news, statistics, line-ups, and predictions

Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up

Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up