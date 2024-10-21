‘Special moment’ – Jordan Ayew reacts to stoppage-time goal against Southampton

The Black Stars winger netted his first goal of the season in the 98th minute, completing a dramatic comeback for the Foxes on Saturday afternoon at Saint Mary's Stadium in the English Premier League.
Jordan Ayew has described his last-minute, match-winning goal for Leicester City against Southampton as a ‘special moment’.
Cameron Archer opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and just before the 30th minute, Joe Aribo doubled the lead for Southampton.
Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back for Leicester City in the 64th minute, bundling home Abdul Fatawu's cutback. Jamie Vardy then equalised from the penalty spot after Ryan Fraser was shown a red card and conceded a penalty.
In the dying moments of the game, Ayew found the net, drilling the ball through a crowded box to seal the comeback.
Reflecting on the game, Ayew attributed his goal to instinct and described is as a great moment.
"It was my natural instinct. As Premier League players, we need to improvise in certain situations, and that’s what I did. Sometimes you work on it in training, and it doesn’t happen in the game, but this time, it worked," he said.
"It was a special moment because it's my first goal for the club in the league. I believe in myself and my abilities. I know I can bring a lot to the team," he added after securing his first goal of the season.
The bigger picture
Having opened his scoring account for the season, Ayew will be hoping to maintain his strong form in Leicester’s upcoming fixtures.