‘Special moment’ – Jordan Ayew reacts to stoppage-time goal against Southampton

Cameron Archer opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and just before the 30th minute, Joe Aribo doubled the lead for Southampton.

Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back for Leicester City in the 64th minute, bundling home Abdul Fatawu's cutback. Jamie Vardy then equalised from the penalty spot after Ryan Fraser was shown a red card and conceded a penalty.

In the dying moments of the game, Ayew found the net, drilling the ball through a crowded box to seal the comeback.

Reflecting on the game, Ayew attributed his goal to instinct and described is as a great moment.

"It was my natural instinct. As Premier League players, we need to improvise in certain situations, and that’s what I did. Sometimes you work on it in training, and it doesn’t happen in the game, but this time, it worked," he said.

"It was a special moment because it's my first goal for the club in the league. I believe in myself and my abilities. I know I can bring a lot to the team," he added after securing his first goal of the season.

The bigger picture