Ayew celebrated his second goal in a week, collecting a pass from Schlupp before bundling past Tyrone Mings and Grealish and then finishing with aplomb.

After securing a rare victory at Manchester United last weekend, the Eagles had just about enough to win 1-0 against a Villa side who played with a man short for over half an hour following the sending off of Trezeguet.

The visitors thought they had rescued a late point as substitute Henri Lansbury smashed home but referee Kevin Friend pulled play back and booked indignant Villa captain Jack Grealish for simulation.

Palace had failed to score in three of their last four home games and the Selhurst Park crowd would have been getting nervous after a number of wasted chances preceded Ayew's goal – the forward following up on his strike at Old Trafford with another crucial effort here.