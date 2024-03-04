ADVERTISEMENT
‘I hope it’s not so bad’ – Crystal Palace manager confirms Jordan Ayew hip injury

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew suffered a hip injury during Crystal Palace’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Eagles were beaten 3-1 by Ange Postecolglou’s side in the Premier League despite taking the lead after the half-time break.

Late goals from Timo Werner, Christian Romero and Heung-Min Son rendered Eberechi Eze’s opening goal as a consolation.

Ayew was once again named in Crystal Palace’s starting line-up but was substituted after 71 minutes due to an injury.

The 32-year-old had a blow to his hip in the first half and managed to continue playing but had to come off in the second half as Crystal Palace went on to lose.

Giving an update on Ayew, Eagles manager Oliver Glasner confirmed that it was a hip injury and said he hoped it wasn’t too bad.

“He got a hit in the first half on his hip. He already told us at half-time he had maybe 10 or 15 minutes, but I hope and I think it’s not so bad,” Glasner said after the game.

Jordan Ayew makes history as 6th Crystal Palace player to reach 20 Premier League goals
Ayew has been in sensational form for Crystal Palace in recent weeks, having been involved in 11 goals in all competitions this season.

The Ghana international has scored four goals and provided seven assists for Glasner’s side and was named Crystal Palace player of the month for February.

Ayew’s injury, should it prove to be serious, will come as a big blow to the Eagles, who currently occupy the 14th position in the Premier League.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

