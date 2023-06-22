ADVERTISEMENT
Jordan Ayew: There's happiness every time I play with my brother Andre Ayew

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew says it’s a dream to play alongside his brother Andre Ayew insisting there’s always happiness when they play together.

Jordan not selfish; strikers can’t be stopped from shooting – Andre Ayew defends brother
The Ayew brothers were fathered by the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele, who made his mark by winning the African Footballer of the Year award three times.

Like their father, the Ayew brothers also played for Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille, where they won the league cup and supeercup together.

The pair reunited in the Premier League at Swansea City, and have played side-by-side for the Ghana national team since 2012.

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan after Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace game
Speaking to Crystal Palace’s media, Jordan expressed his delight at playing with his elder brother at two World Cups and many other AFCON tournaments.

“Every time I play with my brother there is happiness, because we fulfilled our dreams,” the forward said.

“It was painful to leave the tournament, but we did our best and gave everything to present Ghana in the best way possible.”

He added: “I have a big family, I was raised by grandparents, aunties and uncles. They did a really good job. If I'm here today it’s because of them, they played their part. I always say that it's important for me to remember where I came from, to thank them for their role in bringing me up. I feel blessed.”

Family goals as Ayew brothers ink similar tattoos on their arms
Jordan also disclosed that he didn’t really want to become a professional footballer while growing up.

According to him, he preferred normal plays with his friends and only began to take football seriously when he was 10 years old.

Ayew further revealed that, despite coming from a family association with generations of footballers, his parents never forced him to play football.

Rather, the Crystal Palace forward said, they encouraged and supported him and his brothers to do whatever they wanted.

