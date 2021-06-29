Photos: Jordan Ayew’s wife marks 30th birthday

She had a memorable celebration and was joined by her husband, as well as their two children as she cut her cake.

Jordan Ayew has often kept his family private and usually prefers to keep them away from the eyes of the public and media.

The Crystal Palace striker recently featured in the Black Stars’ international friendlies against Morocco and the Ivory Coast.

Last week, Jordan and his brothers, Andre and Rahim, were mobbed by several fans when they stepped out.

Andre, Jordan and Rahim, who are sons of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Ayew Pele, were at the Luna Bar to party.

However, the three footballers were mobbed by a large crowd when they were leaving the joint in their vehicles.