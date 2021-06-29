RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Jordan Ayew’s wife marks 30th birthday

Emmanuel Ayamga

Birthdays are special occasions and Denise Acquah, the wife of Jordan Ayew, celebrated hers in grand style.

Denise marked her 30th birthday last Thursday, June 24, 2021, and celebrated it in the company of her family.

She had a memorable celebration and was joined by her husband, as well as their two children as she cut her cake.

Denise marks her birthday with her family
Jordan Ayew has often kept his family private and usually prefers to keep them away from the eyes of the public and media.

The Crystal Palace striker recently featured in the Black Stars’ international friendlies against Morocco and the Ivory Coast.

Last week, Jordan and his brothers, Andre and Rahim, were mobbed by several fans when they stepped out.

Andre, Jordan and Rahim, who are sons of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Ayew Pele, were at the Luna Bar to party.

However, the three footballers were mobbed by a large crowd when they were leaving the joint in their vehicles.

Jordan was forced to step out of his car to engage the teeming fans, who continued to chant his name as he stepped out.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

