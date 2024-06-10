ADVERTISEMENT
Jordan blossoms in the Garden City – Social media reacts to Blacks Stars win over CAR

Evans Annang

The Black Stars of Ghana continued their winning run since the second coming of coach Otto Addo by beating the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kumasi today.

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew

For the second successive game, Otto Addo’s side had to come from behind to win following last Thursday’s 1-2 triumph over Mali in Bamako.

Having opened the scoring after just six minutes via a penalty from Ayew, CAR ended the first half in the lead after Louis Mafouta netted a brace to overturn the result.

However, the Black Stars came back stronger in the second half, with two more goals from Ayew and another strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku propelling the hosts to a 4-2 win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew was once again the star of the show for Ghana by scoring a hat trick and netizens on social media heaped praises on him for such a sterling performance.

Evans Annang

