Joseph Esso: See colourful photos as Ghana striker marries longtime girlfriend

Esso previously played for Ghana Premier League sides Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams before moving to Algeria.

The 24-year-old and his fiancée’s white wedding was well attended by some of his ex-teammates and club officials.

The striker started his career with Ebusua Dwarfs before joining Hearts of Oak in 2018, where he spent two years.

He, however, moved to Dreams FC before the start of the 2020/21 season and scored 11 goals before joining MC Alger.

This is the second successive week that the Ghanaian football community has had a personality tying the knot.

Last week, Nana Boadu, the son of Asante Kotoko Board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei also got married to his fiancée Asantewaa Sarpong, who is the daughter of ex-Kotoko Board chairman Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at a colourful ceremony in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.