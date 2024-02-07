Joseph Paintsil: Black Stars winger releases Val’s Day song titled ‘Without You’

Paintsil has been combining football with music in recent years, having also featured on a song titled “Unbreakable” in 2023.

The 26-year-old has previously expressed his desire to go into full-time music when he ends his professional football career.

Meanwhile, Paintsil was part of the Ghana side that suffered a disappointing group-stage exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

The former Tema Youth star started in two of the three matches, against Cape Verde and Mozambique, as the Black Stars failed to win a single game at the tournament.

In the aftermath of Ghana’s elimination, Paintsil took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to apologise for the team’s inability to meet expectations.

“Sincere apologies to the good people of Ghana. We are truly sorry for not meeting your expectations. Important lessons to take away from this unforgettable experience. Thank you for coming through with your support in our low moments,” he wrote.

