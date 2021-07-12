I'll fight for free to get Manny Pacquiao rematch – Joshua Clottey

Clottey’s peak came in 2010 when he fought seven-division world champion Pacquiao – a bout which he lost by unanimous decision.

Eleven years on, and the Ghanaian believes he could make amends for that defeat if he gets a second opportunity to fight Pacquiao.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, he lost to the Filipino because he wasn’t focused on the fight due to issues with his manager.

“The manager did not help us but he should have. He was getting 33 per cent including the pay per view and made almost 1.9 million dollars from just that one fight,” Clottey said on Citi TV.

“I told him to take just 25 percent of the fight as well as the pay per view and give me eight per cent out of your cut. He refused to do it and all these issues were weighing down on my mind.”

Pulse Ghana

He continued: “If I didn’t have all these issues going into the bout I would have been able to wear down Manny Pacquiao.

“He throws a lot of punches and with my blocking and hitting ability, I would give him problems.

“If he will give me a fight today I will take it for no money. No money, no pay, absolutely zero I will fight him. It is because I want to restore my name.”