Joshua Twasam: Christian Atsu’s son crowned player of the year in Northumberland League

Joshua has taken after his father by starting a career in football and recently helped his side to win the Pro Motiv8 tournament.

The Northumberland Football League is in charge of Mini Soccer & Youth leagues and programs in England and offers a platform for kids to engage in football.

The Northumberland Football Association is also the governing body in the historic county of Northumberland that oversees these leagues and programs.

Earlier this year when Joshua won the Pro Motiv8 tournament, his mother, Marie-Claire Rupio, shared a photo of her son holding the trophy.

Marie-Claire captioned the photo “will make his dad proud”, with many of her followers also wishing Joshua a successful football career.

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

Tributes poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.