Jürgen Kohler: 5 things to know about the potential Black Stars coach

Kohler is said to have been approached by the five-member committee set up by the GFA to headhunt for Ghana’s next coach.

We, at Pulse Ghana, highlighted some of the qualities Kohler will bring into the role should he be hired as the next coach of the Black Stars. Check them below:

Illustrious Playing Career: Jürgen Kohler is celebrated for his remarkable playing career, primarily as a central defender. He has played for several top clubs in Europe, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus. Kohler's playing days were marked by his robust defending, tactical intelligence, and leadership on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

World Cup Champion: One of the defining moments of Kohler's playing career was being a part of the German national team that won the FIFA World Cup in 1990. His experience in winning international tournaments at the highest level brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of what it takes to succeed on the global stage.

Coaching Experience: After retiring from playing, Kohler transitioned into coaching. While he might not have the extensive high-profile managerial career as some of his contemporaries, he has gathered valuable experience coaching at various levels, including youth teams and lower-tier clubs in Germany.

Defensive Expertise: Given his background as an elite defender, Kohler is expected to bring a strong defensive approach to team management. His potential coaching style with the Black Stars may focus on building a solid defensive foundation, a crucial aspect for any team looking to compete effectively in international tournaments.