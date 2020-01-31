READ MORE: Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allotey arrested after assaulting football fan

An official statement reads "After a largely positive start to 2020 for the Porcupines, the poll to name our Player for the Month of January is now open."

"Having impressed throughout that period, we are delighted to confirm that defensive midfielder, Justice Blay; wing-forward, Emmanuel Gyamfi and right-back, Christopher Nettey have been nominated for the club's maiden monthly award this season."

"The poll to decide our winner is now open in our Official App, Kotoko Express App which is now free to download on both Play Store and App Store."

"Subscribers can vote as many times for their choices. Voting starts today and ends on Saturday, February 8, 2020."

"We played no fewer than five games during the packed month, and we have succinctly summarised each player’s contributions below."

The Porcupines recorded Premier League wins over Legon Cities FC and Ebusua Dwarfs, and secured a vital victory over archrivals, Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash away at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Maxwell Konadu's charges finished the month in 4th place on the table with 12 points and just two points adrift leaders, Berekum Chelsea who have 14 points.

Justice Blay featured and also lasted the full throttle in all five games. He scored one goal, provided as many assists and won the Man of the Match award on two occasions.

Emmanuel Gyamfi also started in all five games but was substituted on one occasion. The wing-forward thus played a total of 379 minutes and boosts of two goals with no assist.

Emmanuel Nettey also has a hundred per cent record so far this season as he featured and lasted the full ninety minutes in all five games.

The defender has been a key part of the team's defensive shield while his overlapping runs have also made him one of our attacking options whenever the team goes on the offensive.

Reach me via

Twitter: @FreemanYeboa

IG: tomyeb

Face: Ghana Sports Facts