WBO Africa Super welterweight champion made the headlines for the wrong reason when he assaulted a fan last week Sunday during a clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

READ MORE: Farmer wins GHȼ126,000 in NLA’s new jackpot game -Daywa 5/39

The incident started when Allotey was asking the fan to move away since he appeared to be blocking his view. Michael Siaw refused at which point Allotey is seen removing a headset around his neck and he begins to push the spectator.

Allotey gave the victim a deep cut under his eye after throwing three punches and he bled profusely.

Several Ghanaian have been critical of Patrick Allotey for his cruel act and some have called on the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to hand him a ban.

He has apologized for his action indicating that he was provoked by siaw.

The Ghana Boxing Authority said on Monday following the incident that its Disciplinary Committee will invite Allotey and question him about the assault charges and he is like to serve between three months to one year ban when found guilty.

It is a basic rule that professional boxer are forbidden from fighting outside the ring.