The winner placed a lotto ticket of GHȼ2 via a short code *446# and selected five numbers from one to 39, without repeating any of the chosen numbers.

The new jackpot launched on November 26 last year in Accra is an initiative of the NLA, in collaboration with Luckweb Ghana Limited.

Presenting the cheque to the winner in Accra yesterday (Jan. 30,2020) the Director-General of the NLA, Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, expressed excitement about the winner, saying: “I am very happy that we are presenting this cheque to the first winner because on November 26 last year, I stood here and told Ghanaians that I was going to enrich them through the new jackpot game, Daywa 5/39.”

He added, “I am so proud that within a short period someone from Navrongo in the Upper East Region is taking home the GHȼ126,000.”

According to him, the presentation showed that the jackpot was real and everyone could also participate and win the ultimate reward.

“I am encouraging all Ghanaians to participate by dialing the short code, *446#, and selecting five numbers from one to 39 without repeating any of the chosen numbers, with a minimal bet amount of only GHȼ2.00 paid via mobile money across all networks, but can also be played on the convenient Daywa app,” he added.

Mr Pwalua received the cheque and thanked the NLA and its partner, Luckweb Ghana Limited, for introducing the new jackpot game.

He expressed great excitement for winning the jackpot. Though it came as a surprise.

While encouraging others to participate in the jackpot game, he said he would invest the proceeds in a house and his farm back in Navrongo.

