He said that he wouldn’t even grab the opportunity to work as the assistant coach of the Black Stars under CK Akunnor.

Odartey and Akunnor were very close friends and they worked together back at Eleven Wise in the 2018/2019 Ghana Premier league season.

The Black Stars coach recently disclosed that it was even through his former national teammate that he landed his first coaching job.

However, Odartey has said he will not feel comfortable to work with CK Akunnor because their relationship has gone sour.

“In coaching we never say never. Since we left Eleven Wise 8 years ago. I don’t remember the last time I spoke to CK, which is a fact. We are not like the way we used to be,” he told Angel FM

“I will not even have the passion to work under CK Akunnor like the way we used to be.”

CK Akunnor was appointed as Black Stars coach in mid-January to replace his former boss Kwesi Appiah.

Akunnor has been tasked to win the Africa Cup of Nations which has eluded Ghana since 1982 in Libya.