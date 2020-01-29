Asante Kotoko’s talented kid Mathew Anim Cudjoe has donated 50% of the winning bonus he received after the Kumasi giants defeated Accra Hearts of Oak to injured fan Augustine Oppong.

The playing body of Asante Kotoko received a whopping ghc2,000 each for their 1-2 win over Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe has donated 50% of the amount which is ghc1,000 to Augustine Oppong a Kotoko fans who was shot with a rubber bullet in the eye during a league game against Berekum Chelsea to support him as he recovers.

The manager of the 16-year-old midfielder Samuel Anim Addo in an interview with Pulse Gh earlier said that his player doesn’t need money so they would give whatever he earns from playing back to society.

Anim Cudjoe has been the talk of the town after moving straight into the star-studded Asante Kotoko team.

He made his debut as he thrilled fans in the President’s Cup December last year and managed to rescue the Porcupine Warriors when he scored the opener against Ebusua Dwarfs last two weeks, before coming on to torment Accra Hearts of Oak in a 1-2 win for the Porcupine Warriors in Accra.