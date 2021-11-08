Kamaldeen Sulemana: Ghanaian teenager named Ligue 1 young player of the month

Sulemana played a key role as Rennes went unbeaten in the month of October, claiming three wins and a draw.

The Ghanaian scored one goal and provided an assist during that run and also starred in a 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

His performances earned him a nomination for the Ligue 1 young player of the month award, alongside Evann Guessand of Nice and Mohamed-Ali Cho of Angers.

However, Sulemana beat the competition from the other players to be named best young player for the month of October.

This comes after the teenager was ranked as the best dribbler in the French league, ahead of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Last week, the football observatory CIES ranked Sulemana as the player with the most successful dribbles in Ligue 1 this season.

His rating of 6.44 dribbles per 100 minutes is closely followed by PSG star Neymar with 6.28, while Sofiane Boufal and Mbappe are third and fourth, respectively.