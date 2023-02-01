He said the former Stade Rennais player is a positive addition to his side and can help the club et out of its relegation fight.
Kamaldeen Sulemana is a positive addition to our team – Southampton coach
Nathan Jones, manager of English Premiership side Southampton has lauded the signing of Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana to the club.
Speaking on the arrival of the new player, Southampton manager Nathan Jones said he has no doubt the player will make an immediate impact to help the team.
“This is another really positive addition for us this month. We’ve obviously been keen to add a little more potency to the side, and Kamaldeen is someone who does that for us.“He’s at a stage in his career where we feel he can help us in the immediate term, but also continue to grow and develop further into the future,” the Southampton manager said.
To announce the signing, Southampton in an official statement said, “Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of forward Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes, subject to a work permit and international clearance.”
Sulemana enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 last season after joining Rennes from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.
However, his progress was curtailed by an injury which kept him on the sidelines in the latter parts of the 2021/22 season.
Despite returning to full fitness in the current campaign, the Ghanaian has been restricted to just substitute appearances at Rennes.
