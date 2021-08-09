Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Ligue 1 team of the week after scoring on his debut

The 19-year-old drifted onto his right foot and curled the ball into the right corner to put Rennes into the lead in the 15th minute.

His goal was, however, not enough to secure victory for Rennes, who were pegged back in the second-half following a strike from Seko Fofana.

Despite the game ending in a 1-1 draw, Kamaldeen’s performance was enough to earn him a place in L’Equipe’s Ligue 1 team of the week.

Also included in the team of the week are PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Ander Herrera and Olympique Marseille’s Dimitri Payet.

Kamaldeen became the most expensive Ghanaian teenage footballer following his big-money move to Rennes in July.

The teenager moved from Nordsjaelland to the Ligue 1 side in a deal reported to be worth €21 million (€15 million upfront and $5 million in bonuses).

Kamaldeen was one of the most exciting players in the Danish league last season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.