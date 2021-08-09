RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Ligue 1 team of the week after scoring on his debut

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in L’Equipe’s Ligue 1 team of the week after starring for Stade Rennes.

Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Ligue 1 team of the week after scoring on his debut
Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Ligue 1 team of the week after scoring on his debut

Kamaldeen marked his competitive debut for the club with a stunning strike during Saturday’s match against RC Lens.

Recommended articles

The 19-year-old drifted onto his right foot and curled the ball into the right corner to put Rennes into the lead in the 15th minute.

twitter.com

His goal was, however, not enough to secure victory for Rennes, who were pegged back in the second-half following a strike from Seko Fofana.

Despite the game ending in a 1-1 draw, Kamaldeen’s performance was enough to earn him a place in L’Equipe’s Ligue 1 team of the week.

Also included in the team of the week are PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Ander Herrera and Olympique Marseille’s Dimitri Payet.

L’Equipe’s Ligue 1 team of the week
L’Equipe’s Ligue 1 team of the week Pulse Ghana

Kamaldeen became the most expensive Ghanaian teenage footballer following his big-money move to Rennes in July.

The teenager moved from Nordsjaelland to the Ligue 1 side in a deal reported to be worth €21 million (€15 million upfront and $5 million in bonuses).

Kamaldeen was one of the most exciting players in the Danish league last season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

twitter.com

The former Right to Dream Academy star joins Jeremy Doku and Eduardo Camavinga as the teen sensations leading Rennes’ latest project.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tokyo 2020: Ghana disqualified in 4*100 final

Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it's over at Barca

A tearful Lionel Messi tells a press conference in Barcelona that joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain is a 'possibility' Creator: Adrian ADDISON

Hearts of Oak secure historic double after winning FA Cup

Hearts of Oak secure historic double after winning FA Cup

Tokyo 2020: History-maker Samuel Takyi secures bronze after losing to Duke Regan in semi-final

Tokyo 2020: History-maker Samuel Takyi secures bronze after losing to Duke Regan in semi-final