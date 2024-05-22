Kasim Nuhu Adams: Ghana defender released by Hoffenheim

Adams will be leaving the club alongside American defender John Brooks, whose contract has also not been renewed following its expiration.

Hoffenheim’s Managing Director for Sport, Alexander Rosen, said although Adams’ time at the club didn’t go according to plan, he was always affable within the squad.

"In Kasim's case, we have to openly concede that the signing did not work out for either party from a sporting perspective,” Rosen said.

“His time with us contained only a handful of sporting highlights, despite his consistently impeccable and professional behaviour. But what often stayed hidden from public view was the role that Kasim played on a personal level within the squad.

“Even in tough times, he always had a smile on his face and his infectious friendliness made him a recognised member of our team. We wish Kasim and Jay all the best for the future."

Adams endured a difficult campaign in 2023/24 and featured in just one game in the Bundesliga throughout the season.

The 28-year-old joined Hoffenheim from Swiss side Young Boys in 2018 but has found game time hard to come by in the German topflight.

After a decent first season, he was sent on loan to lower-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf and later joined FC Basel on another loan deal last season.