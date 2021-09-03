RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Keep resting boss’ – Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to Alhaji Sly Tetteh on 10th death anniversary

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has paid tribute to the late former president of Liberty Professionals, Alhaji Ibrahim Sly Tetteh.

Today, September 3, 2021, marks exactly 10 years since the passing of the former Ghanaian football administrator.

Sly Tetteh founded the Liberty Professionals football club and was the man behind the club’s promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 1999.

He is also credited with the discovery of several Ghanaian footballers, including Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, Derek Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah, John Paintsil and Gyan.

On the 10th anniversary of his passing, Gyan, who started his professional career at Liberty, paid tribute to Sly Tetteh for everything he did for him.

“10 years already? Hmmmmm. All I want to say is THANK YOU for everything you have done for me and my family. Keep resting well boss,” the former Sunderland striker tweeted.

Meanwhile, Liberty Professionals also took to Twitter to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of their founder.

“A decade ago today you left us to be with your maker. You are forever in our thoughts. Continue to rest well Alhaji Sly Tetteh,” the club wrote.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) also tweeted: “Gone but never to be forgotten. Exactly 10yrs today. Rest well Alhaji Ibrahim Sly Tetteh.”

The late Sly Tetteh played for Sekondi Hasaacas from 1980 to 1992, before retiring to become a football administrator.

His legacy stretches beyond Ghana, having set up football academies in Togo, Kenya and other West African countries.

