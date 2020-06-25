Kevin-Prince Boateng and Melissa Satta's wedding

Boateng and Satta tied the knot on 25th June 2016 and Wednesday marked exactly four years since they became husband and wife.

The 33-year-old took to social media to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary with Satta.

It hasn’t all been rosy in their marriage: They broke up for barely a year and reunited after Kevin-Prince Boateng returned to Italy following his loan spell with Barcelona last year.

The coupled are blessed with a six-year-old son Maddox, who was born out of wedlock

The former AC Milan and Portsmouth ace already has a child named Jermaine with his former girlfriend.

Kevin-Prince Boateng currently plies his trade in the Turkish topflight league with Besiktas.