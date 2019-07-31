The Sassuolo forward has been linked with the Italian side in recent weeks as transfer speculation continues to mount.

However, the player himself has now confirmed that a move to Fiorentina is imminent, with the switch expected to be made official on Wednesday.

“I am very happy, we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” Boateng told Tuttomercatoweb, as quoted by Football Italia.

“I think it’s a good project and I can’t wait to get started. I want to thank the family of Sassuolo, as they made me feel very much at home here.

“It was not an easy decision, also difficult to say goodbye to everyone here, but this is football. I can’t wait for tomorrow. Forza Viola!”

Boateng spent the last six months on loan with Barcelona, but failed to impress during his time at the Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old former AC Milan star is expected to complete his move to Fiorentina in a deal worth €1 million.