Boateng joins the Black Eagles on loan until the end of the season, in a deal that includes the option to buy.

"Happy to join the family of the black eagles," he posted after completing the switch to Turkey.

At 32, Boateng will embark on his first adventure in Turkey. He has played in the 4 big European leagues, now he will try his luck at a different type of football in all senses.

With just 1 goal to his name this season, the Ghanaian with German nationality is under contract at Fiorentina until 2021, therefore, if he convinces, he could continue his adventure at Besiktas, where he will become one of the stars.