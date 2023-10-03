ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I support Real Madrid but I had to lie when I joined Barcelona’ – KP Boateng

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he was forced to lie about his support for Real Madrid after he joined Barcelona.

Kevin-Prince Boateng: I support Real Madrid but had to lie when I joined Barcelona
Kevin-Prince Boateng: I support Real Madrid but had to lie when I joined Barcelona

The retired forward grew up as a fan of his boyhood club Hertha Berlin but was also fond of Real Madrid, whom he supported throughout his childhood.

Recommended articles

Although Boateng never got to play for the Blancos, he spent some time on loan with their rivals Barcelona in the 2018/2019 season.

Asked about which teams he supported while growing up, the 36-year-old named Real Madrid but said he was forced to lie that Barcelona were his favourite club when he joined the Blaugrana.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I support Hertha Berlin, where I was born. Sorry Blaugrana. Barcelona fans are going to hate me now but (I supported) Real Madrid," Boateng said on Vibe with 5 podcast.

"I couldn't say that in the press conference. they told me 'Never say that otherwise, you can't play.' Literally, I said 'What do you mean? And they said Naah, you can't say.' Because two years before I had an interview when I played for Las Palmas and they asked me 'Who is the best player in the world? And I said in this world Ronaldo, in the galaxy Messi. And they asked me my favourite club and I said Real Madrid.”

"The first question [when I joined Barcelona] was 'What is your favourite club?’ I said Barcelona. ‘Who is the best player in the world?’ I said Messi. This is one of the biggest lies because I usually say the truth but this one, I had to lie because I wanted to put on the shirt for one time at Camp Nou. I think everybody understands."

Kevin Prince Boateng presser at Barcelona
Kevin Prince Boateng presser at Barcelona Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Boateng recently accepted Jesus as his Lord and Saviour after being baptised. The former AC Milan man was baptised in Germany and took to social media to declare Jesus as the way, the truth and the life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boateng announced his retirement from professional football in August following a career that spanned nearly two decades.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

5 things to expect when committing to someone with a child

5 things to expect when committing to someone with a child

WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

4 places you should never have sex

4 places you should never have sex

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

Why masturbation can be harmful for you

Why masturbation can be harmful for you

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asamoah Gyan: Avoiding alcohol is the secret to my handsomeness

Avoiding alcohol is the secret to my handsomeness – Asamoah Gyan

Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson are expecting a baby

Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson are expecting a baby

Brazil legend Ronaldo marries for the third time to model girlfriend Celina Locks

Ronaldo marries for the third time to model 13 years younger than him

Kevin-Prince Boateng baptized; delacres Jesus as the way and the truth

‘Jesus is the way’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng declares after being baptised