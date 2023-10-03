‘I support Real Madrid but I had to lie when I joined Barcelona’ – KP Boateng

Although Boateng never got to play for the Blancos, he spent some time on loan with their rivals Barcelona in the 2018/2019 season.

Asked about which teams he supported while growing up, the 36-year-old named Real Madrid but said he was forced to lie that Barcelona were his favourite club when he joined the Blaugrana.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I support Hertha Berlin, where I was born. Sorry Blaugrana. Barcelona fans are going to hate me now but (I supported) Real Madrid," Boateng said on Vibe with 5 podcast.

"I couldn't say that in the press conference. they told me 'Never say that otherwise, you can't play.' Literally, I said 'What do you mean? And they said Naah, you can't say.' Because two years before I had an interview when I played for Las Palmas and they asked me 'Who is the best player in the world? And I said in this world Ronaldo, in the galaxy Messi. And they asked me my favourite club and I said Real Madrid.”

"The first question [when I joined Barcelona] was 'What is your favourite club?’ I said Barcelona. ‘Who is the best player in the world?’ I said Messi. This is one of the biggest lies because I usually say the truth but this one, I had to lie because I wanted to put on the shirt for one time at Camp Nou. I think everybody understands."

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Boateng recently accepted Jesus as his Lord and Saviour after being baptised. The former AC Milan man was baptised in Germany and took to social media to declare Jesus as the way, the truth and the life.

ADVERTISEMENT