Kevin-Prince Boateng quits TV punditry job after signing for Hertha Berlin

The 34-year-old joined other legends like Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thomas Broich and Olympic champion Almuth Schult to discuss the German national team and other matches at the tournament.

Pulse Ghana

However, last week, the ex-Ghana international officially completed a move to his boyhood club Hertha Berlin.

He returned to the Bundesliga side as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B team AC Monza this summer.

In a Twitter post, Boateng announced that he was leaving his job as a television pundit following his move to Hertha Berlin.

“Dear sports show, Thank you for the great experience!” he wrote in his goodbye message to the broadcast network.

“Thank you, to the wonderful people I got to meet with you and for the fun I had with you! I really felt at home with you and I'd love to come back.”

Boateng started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The midfielder left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.